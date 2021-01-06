Iran issues arrest warrant against Trump, asks Interpol for help – Executive Digest

Iran has issued an arrest warrant asking Interpol to detain US President Donald Trump and others believed to be responsible for the assassination of Iranian General Qasim Solomon.

The Iranian government has blamed Trump and more than 47 people for airstrikes by drone on January 3 that killed a general in Baghdad, Iraq.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran takes the persecution and punishment of those who ordered and carried out this crime very seriously,” Esmail said, quoting Al Jazeera.

U.S. on Trump-ordered Baghdad On January 3, 2020, Solaimani, Iran’s top commander, who led the Islamic Revolutionary Guards’ foreign task force, was killed in a drone strike.

Agnes Calmart, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Illegal, Abbreviated or Arbitrary Executions, said the killing was considered a violation of international law.

Trump and the Pentagon and the U.S. Dozens of U.S. troops in Central Command This is the second Iranian request for an international arrest warrant for officers and other organizations.

In June, Tehran’s attorney Ali Al-Qasimir issued arrest warrants for Trump and dozens of U.S. officials facing “murder and terrorism charges.”

Interpol in France, however, rejected Iran’s request, saying its constitution prohibits “any political, military, religious or ethnic intervention or action.”

Tensions between Iran and the United States have risen as the first anniversary of Solomon’s death approaches. The government has renewed hopes that Trump will face justice as the official resigns on January 20.

“Fortunately, Trump’s presidency is over. But even if his tenure does not end, it is unacceptable to say that no one will be held accountable by law because of his administrative position, ”said Iranian Justice Ibrahim Raisi.