Is blue the most toxic color? Russia’s dogs and colorful lake have something in common – News

Last month a pack of blue furry stray dogs was spotted in Russia and went viral in social media. In 2017, the same thing happened with dogs in india. In 2019, a lake in Siberia it’s a Spanish became a short story in a fascinating super bluish color. But what do they all have in common?

The answer is simple and cruel: toxic chemicals.

In the most recent case, the dogs were contaminated in an abandoned polymer and hydrocyanic acid factory in the city of Dzerzhinsk, 370 km from the capital Moscow. The company went bankrupt in 2015, leaving its products and inputs behind, unchecked.

The animals must have rolled over the bluish copper sulfate powder, which is highly toxic, and probably even ingested some of it. Fortunately the seven have been saved and are doing well. More intense exposure to the substance can cause severe pain, skin irritation, internal bleeding and even death.

About four years ago, in the vicinity of Navi Mumbai, India, the dogs also started to appear with blue fur. It turned out that they were swimming in the Kasadi River, which was heavily polluted with industrial waste and garbage from various businesses in the area, dumped into untreated water.

Pollution levels in the river at the time were 13 times the limit considered safe for living things. At least five dyed dogs have been found. The prime suspect was a blue dye – perhaps less toxic than copper sulfate, which came out of the animals’ coats during some washes.

It looks like heaven, but it’s not

The turquoise-watered lake, nicknamed “Siberian Maldives”, could have left humans blue – or at least with a nice allergy. In Novosibirsk, in the middle of Siberia, a heavenly scenic spot rocked on Instagram in 2019, was the backdrop for vacations, weddings and a backdrop worthy of the most beautiful Instagram photos.

But almost no one knew a small detail: there is not really a lake, but an artificial dam, where toxic waste from a thermoelectric power station is thrown. A real chemical dumping ground.

Water has no poison or is radioactive, but its blue-green color comes from salts of calcium and other dissolved metal oxides. Super alkaline, it can cause serious allergic reactions on our skin. But, even after the factory disclosed the contamination, many people continue to visit the muddy-bottomed “lake”.

In the same year, Spain also discovered its “Chernobyl lake”. Monte Neme, in La Coruna, is a former tungsten mining region. Water deposits have been left behind, along with the waste from the activity.

The blue color is due to the presence of silica – which is not exactly toxic, despite the spots on the skin. However, other substances in it are extremely harmful to people and the environment, especially aluminum in high concentrations.

In humans at risk of diving, it can cause nausea, vomiting, and skin irritation. The depth of the reservoir and any objects on the bottom are also a risk to visitors. Tanks must be sealed and treated after the mines are closed.