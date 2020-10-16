Is it not Brian Orte or a’Korean zombie’?

(Note: A major card fight between James Krause and Claudio Silva was added too late to our pick deadline.)

The UFC stays at home on “Fight Island” away from home this week, with the long-awaited featherweight match at the top of the card.

The UFC of ESPN+38 will take place on Saturday at the Flash Forum in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The card is streamed on ESPN+.

At the main event Brian Ortega (14-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC) Against “Korean Zombies” Chansung Jeong (16-5 MMA, 6-2 UFC), a matchup between former featherweight title contenders. Jungn is a 2-1 favorite player in the fight, but it’s a close fight chosen by 14 editors, writers, videographers and radio hosts. They are taking tablets, but they are 8-6 clips.

Former strawweight champion in co-function Jessica Andree (20-8 MMA, 11-6 UFC) Challenge the recent women’s flyweight title challenger Katlyn Chookagian (14-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC) Bout at 125 pounds. Andrade has a mild popularity and leads the 11-3 pick.

Also on the main card Modestas Bukauskas Meets (11-2 MMA, 1-0 UFC) Jimmy Kroot (11-1 MMA, 3-1 UFC) Light heavyweight bout. Crute is my favorite game on the main card, but it only has 8-6 pick leads.

And to open the main card Thomas Almeida (22-3 MMA, 5-3 UFC) Battle Jonathan Martinez (12-3 MMA, 3-2 UFC) Bantamweight. Almeida is returning from long layoffs and is gaining some popularity in the sportsbook. He also got 10-4 leads from our pickers.

At MMA Junkie Independent consensus choice, Jung (69%), Andrade (64%), Croot (78%), and Almeida (80%) are optional.

Please check all the selections above.