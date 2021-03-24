Is it on Netflix? See how to view framing Britney Spears online

Britney Spears drew attention again. However, this time with a documentary that will shock the singer’s fans.

Framing Britney Spears: The Life of a Star had a lot of repercussions in America, in which it helped to raise a movement, Free Britney Spears, which would be a plea to release the singer. Right now, production is in Brazil through the Globoplay streaming service.

The documentary follows the singer’s career since 2008. However, it also highlights the relationship between Britney Spears and her father Jamie Spears.

Due to the United States Guard Act, Jamie Britney Spears can control all of her assets. So the singer got stuck with her own father in terms of her life and finances.

The film shows what happens until the singer comes under his father’s training legally. In addition, framing Britney Spears exemplifies the persecution of the media, which can make huge profits when talking about the artist.

The singer also complained about the behavior of the press, including the harassment of the paparazzi. Movement Samantha Stark.

What most shocked fans about the documentary was precisely the legal issue involving Britney Spears. See some reactions below.

The documentary reveals everything that Britney Spears goes through because of the controversial law. The singer basically has to ask her father for permission for anything.

Framing Britney Spears explains that recognition is needed when the artist wants to travel or meet with friends. The same goes for shopping.

The interview with Felicia Glotta is a strong point. The professional was an assistant to Britney Spears early in her career, but she was fired from the singer after Jamie Spears won the defense job.

This documentary explicitly defends the free Britney Spears movement. Thus the campaign spread very easily.

Framing Britney Spears: The Life of a Star is available on Globoplay.