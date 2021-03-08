Home Economy Is Jiangsu FC Lehman Brothers in football?

Mar 08, 2021 0 Comments
Real Madrid, who lifted the Champions Trophy in 2020, will allow Atletico to escape the top spot in the Spanish league. In England, last year’s Premier League winners Liverpool have an incredible 19 points ahead of Manchester City. In Portugal, champion FC Porto was pushed to third. PSG does not play a leading role in France. Italian rookie (nine times in a row) Juventus are also trailing this year.

Is there a sports crisis between the champions in Europe? Yes. But it has nothing to do with Jiangsu FC’s financial crisis: China’s proud champion, the new mecca of world football, ended its operations this week.

Could the bankruptcy of a club on the east coast of China have the same devastating effect on the world of football as the bankruptcy of a bank in New York? May be.

Initially, the case of Brazilian international Miranda or Italian-Brazilian striker Eder’s club was not isolated. Another first division team, Tianjin Tianhai has gone bankrupt and its rival Tianjin Tigers should follow suit. If we increase the scope, we will see 16 clubs spread across three major divisions, according to British newspaper accounts. Defender.

According to Jiangsu, in addition to the aforementioned stars, at the height of the financial boom, the appointment of Fabio Capello as a coach, the diversion of Alex DiCeira from Liverpool and the imminent recruitment of star Gareth Bale, the reasons bankruptcy is basically not only for the club but also for the Chinese Walmart.

With the fall of the national champion and others, Xi Jinping’s dream of making the local league one of the most desirable in the world is apparently falling apart.

