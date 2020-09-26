Is the black hole a wormhole disguised? Gamma-ray bursts can provide clues.

Abnormal flashes of gamma rays can reveal what looks huge black hole In fact, a new study has emerged called a giant wormhole.

Wormhole In theory, it is a tunnel between space and time that can travel anywhere in space and time into another universe. Einstein General theory of relativity Whether it really exists is another matter, but it suggests that wormholes are possible.

In many ways, wormholes resemble black holes. Both types of objects are very dense and have very strong gravity depending on their size. The main difference is that no object can theoretically return after the black hole’s event horizon, which is the threshold at which the speed required to escape the black hole’s gravity, exceeds the speed of light. On the other hand, any object that enters the wormhole can theoretically reverse the course.

Assuming that wormholes could exist, researchers investigated how wormholes and black holes could be distinguished. They focused on supermassive black holes with masses of millions to billions of times the sun’s mass. It is thought to stay in the heart of most, if not all, galaxies. For example, in the center of our galaxy Lie Sagittarius A * , A monstrous black hole of about 4.5 million solar masses.

What goes into one mouth of the wormhole will exit into the other. Scientists have deduced that material that enters one mouth of a wormhole could potentially collide with material that enters the other mouth of the wormhole at the same time. This will never happen in a black hole.

Matter falling into the mouth of the super-giant wormhole can move at very high speeds due to the strong gravitational field. Scientists have modeled the consequences of material flowing through the wormhole’s two mouths and into the wormhole’s “neck” where these mouths meet. The result of this collision is almost a plasma sphere that extends into both mouths of the wormhole. Speed ​​of light , Said the researcher.

Mikhail Piotrovich, an astrophysicist at the Central Observatory of St.

The researchers compared the explosions occurring in these wormholes to those occurring in some kind of supergiant black hole. Active galactic nucleus (AGN) can emit more radiation than when our galaxy swallows up surrounding material, and it does so in space no larger than our solar system. The AGN is surrounded by a plasma ring, commonly known as an attachment disk and can emit powerful radiant jets at the pole.

Plasma spheres from the wormhole can reach a temperature of 10 degrees Celsius (18 degrees Fahrenheit). In such heat, the plasma produces gamma rays with an energy of 68 million electron volts.

In contrast, AGN’s attachment disks do not emit gamma rays. Because the temperature is too low. Moreover, AGN’s jets can emit gamma rays, but most of them move in the same direction as the jets. If you go to the sphere, you can imply that it is from a wormhole.

Also, if AGN is present in a galaxy known as Type I Seyfert (a galaxy in which hot gases expand rapidly), previous studies have suggested that it would not generate as much gamma rays with an energy of 68 million electron volts. If astronomers see an AGN with significant peaks of such rays in a type 1 Seyfert galaxy, it could mean that the AGN actually appears to be a wormhole, the researchers said.

Detailed scientist Their discovery It was approved for a study that will be published online August 21 in the monthly journal of the Royal Astronomical Society.

