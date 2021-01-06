Is the MacBook platform used to charge iPhones and Apple Watch wirelessly? The patent says yes – computers

Two new patents demonstrate wireless charging systems between different Apple devices. They are similar to matrixos in that the MacBook notebook is capable of carrying devices such as iPhones or the Apple Watch; But there are also plans that charge when the smartphone is placed on top of the tablet; And the smartwatch on the iPhone.

All equipment can generate energy for the rest of the family according to the patents found Relax Apple. Reverse charging technology has been explored by some Android smartphone manufacturers, but Apple seems to be moving in the other direction by adding functionality in different parts of your laptop, as shown in the picture: from the MacBook card, when it closes, but also on the trackpad and wrist rest.

In the description of the patent, Apple intends to reduce the number of chargers that users carry, whether it is a laptop, smartphone or smartwatch, and integrate charging from a single device. Apparently The absence of a charger in the box of new iPhones highlights the need for replacements To power equipment.

This function is especially practical for emergency situations, for example, the Apple Watch or the Airboats will go without power; A small backrest can keep devices running without the need to load it with its cables.

However, experts say that in order to operate on patented products, the products of MacBooks and iPods must be switched because the aluminum used is not suitable for wireless charging.

Note that there are rumors that the iPhone 13 may be completely wireless on some models of next generation Apple smartphones. Maxoff technology, introduced in the latest devices that allow you to charge the battery wirelessly, can be the ultimate experience for a completely wireless device. Some models of the iPhone 13 generation can be launched entirely wirelessly, supported by MacSafe technology for charging, currently removing standard USB-C or Thunderbolt ports. This wireless charging technique from MacBook is even more appropriate.