Is this one? New Windows 10 update for printer issues

Mar 21, 2021 0 Comments
The last few weeks have raised important questions for Windows 10 updates. Problems with printers The patch came on Tuesday in March, which led to the appearance of PSOD and the inability to use this system from Microsoft.

The software company acted quickly and released a solution to this problem. The point is, it brought new extraordinary circumstances. Now, Microsoft has released a second update, which promises to fix the good.

Serious issues with update


The patch did not work for Windows 10 on Tuesday in March.  In addition to fixing many security issues, it also brought new extraordinary situations.  The inability of some users to print is even more serious.


Microsoft quickly provided a solution to the problem, albeit manual and complex to implement.  A few days later, the expected fix appeared, which unfortunately brought new issues in the same area, and there were still issues with the printers.


Problems with Windows 10 Update Microsoft Printers


Windows 10 will now return to normal


Now, it is hoped that the issue will be resolved in Windows 10.  The update KB5001649 provided by Microsoft is sent to users so that they can be treated for the condition and finally print without limits.


Interestingly, according to reports received, there is a problem with its installation.  Some users have returned to Reddit to report an error with KB5001649.  The solution already exists and goes Unload manually New update on Windows 10.


Problems installing this version


They need to evaluate which version of Windows 10 is available and select the appropriate download for the computer they have installed.  After that, they need to manually install the new update and permanently fix the printer issue in Windows 10.


It is believed that this is the problem that brought this update.  Microsoft has been working on solutions and fixes, but they don't seem to be working properly.  These situations happen again and again to the detriment of users.

The printer problem persists in Windows 10 and is worse than expected

