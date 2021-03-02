Isaac’s Bond: Repentance for change is confirmed

Pray for repentance and birth

Isaac’s binding to the modern classic experience you’ve never seen before. This is a very big game called a series. Repentance takes Isaac to new heights in adventures like the dungeon roguelike, The brave boy goes to the basement for his biggest challenge! Isaac’s new mission takes him to unknown places, full of new enemies and disgusting bosses, combinations of weapons he has never integrated before and items he has never seen before … the worst horrors of his dreams! Wild and bad dreams!

Larger than an array

Isaac’s Binding: Repentance is so big, so new and full of features that it makes previous updates look like prefaces. There are more features, upgrades and new secrets than most games in the official series – there are so many secrets! Even if you are 1,000,000%, this is a huge amount of new content!

“Final” update of the Classic Award winner

Isaac’s Bond: Repentance includes hundreds of new features and improvements in quality of life. This is the latest version of Rogueville defining the genre, now with 500 hours of new gameplay!

Key Features:

– More than 130 new items (more than 700 items in total);

– Completed an alternate path with new episodes and a new final and completed boss;

– More than 100 new enemies;

– More than 25 new employers;

– 2 new characters that can be played;

– 5 new challenges;

– More than 100 new achievements;

– More than 5000 new room designs.