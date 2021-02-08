Isabella Santoni displays healed belly in bikini click on RedeTV!

Blonde squirting sensuality

(Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Isabella Santoni used the Instagram this Sunday (7) to post a click of your trip to the Maldives. In a photo published on the social network, the actress posed above a surfboard in a heavenly setting.

The highlight is the body of the blonde, who was in evidence accompanied gave a light blue bikini, which matches the tone of the sky and the sea in the background.

In the comments, Santoni, for a change, garnered feedback from fans. “Love it, I’m a huge fan,” one said. “Wonderful goddess,” said another. “Thank you Bela, seeing her photos is like looking at the sky, the sea or the garden, perfection,” added a third.

Recently the blonde shared a sultry mega pic and flaunted her topless body in one click. On Instagram, the actress, who only strategically covered her breasts, appeared on board with a very sensual gaze and, for a change, left her physically fit body onscreen.

