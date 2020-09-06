Isle Landers emptied flyers in Game 7 to advance to Eastern Conference Finals

The Islanders head to Edmonton for the Eastern Conference Finals.

Ice skating Top Seed Flyers on the ice at the Stanley Cup playoffs in Toronto on Saturday night, Isle Landers won Game 7 4-0 in a convincing manner, securing a place in the first conference finals since 1993.

They will play Tampa Bay Lightning in Match 1 on Monday night.

The Isle Landers blocked Philadelphia with just nine shots in their first 40 minutes, effectively playing heavy on Pochek and sticking to a 200-foot game that served good service this postseason. Flyers tried to get drunk, but the islanders suffocated.

Once again, it was a complete team effort. After Scott Mayfield’s first period goal, Isle Landers now has 16 players scored this postseason.

Thomas Greiss, who appeared in his first match 7, put 16 strokes aside for his 14th career end in his second start this postseason.

Greiss, who played for the first time since Game 4, was initially terrified as Jakub Voracek’s turn fell under him and slipped off the post in less than a minute. Voracek soon started jumping another chance with a hard shot Claude Giroux attempted to tip before Greiss blocked it.

Mayfield’s patience with the puck came to fruition at 9:27, beating flyers goaltender Carter Hart and bringing the puck before the Isle Landers took the 1-0 lead midway through the first period. The Islanders’ first line hit the momentum and locked the flyers in their zone, and Barzal tried to backhand the puck but put the puck on a plate to Lee who was pressed against Hart’s pad.

After winning the Flyers 10-6 in the first period, Isle Landers continued to control the pace of play. Brassard faked the shot and then sent Andy Green a cross ice pass to get into the open net and climb 2-0 at 13:13 of that period. Brassard’s 4 points in the last 3 matches.

Greene became the third oldest defender in NHL history to score in Game 7 at the age of 37 on the 311th.

Bora Chek was asked for the stubborn JG Pageau towards the end of the first period, and gave the Irish a power play to start the second period, but couldn’t make a profit because he couldn’t catch a buggy rebound on Jordan.

Hart stood tall with numerous Isles shots in the second half. Nelson entered the Flyers Zone at speed and fired two shots at the door where Hart blocked Nick Reddy’s shot. Anthony Beauvillier tried to hit the puck in the air and it rang in the post at 7:30.

Nelson forced a turnover in the defensive area, allowing Josh Bailey to connect with Nelson and easily cleared from the other end of the ice at 11:26, giving the Islelanders a 3-0 order. lead.

Bailey’s assist was the 14th of the postseason, which is considered the most by the Islelanders player during a single postseason after Bob Bourne (20) in the organization’s last Stanley Cup winning season in 1983.

With less than five minutes left in the second match, Greiss attempted a big save to Kevin Hayes before Adam Pelech jumped in front of the Oskar Lindblom shot.

Keeping a 3-0 lead in the third match, Isle Landers had to buckle down after Nelson was penalized for a match delay at 6:27. However, Philadelphia couldn’t score a shot in power play, as the Isle Landers penalized 13 at-bats and 13 hits perfectly.