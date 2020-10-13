Israel accepts Ethiopians of Jewish descent, but less than promised

Jerusalem — The Israeli government on Monday approved an airlift of 2,000 Jewish lineages to Israel, sparking an angry reaction from Ethiopian Israeli activists claiming that some 8,000 should be resettled.

Israel allows Jews from all over the world to settle there under the law of return, but does not grant such rights to those known as Falash Mura, the descendant of Ethiopian Jews who converted to Christianity about a century ago. Or Jewish descent.

Kassahun Shiferaw, an Ethiopian Israeli activist, said, “We must have all our brothers and sisters here. “It’s not enough to just allow some of them to come.”

Ethiopian Jews, known as Beta Israel, have been largely cut off from the mainstream of Judaism for thousands of years, and their beliefs have evolved to somewhat different forms, but Israeli authorities generally recognized them as Jews. Tens of thousands of people have entered the country from Ethiopia, which has been persecuted since the 1970s.