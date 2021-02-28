Home World Israel acknowledges Iran was responsible for the bombing of its ship – News

Feb 28, 2021 0 Comments
MV from Singapore to Singapore, the port city of eastern Saudi Arabia. The Israeli ship Helios Ray was on its way. A company specializing in maritime security said at the time of the eruption from Oman on Thursday.

“The location of the boat, which was relatively close to Iran at the time, may indicate that [os autores do ataque] Iranians. But this is information that still needs to be verified, ”Kantz said in a televised interview.

“It simply came to our notice then [com território iraniano] And environment. That’s what I think, “said David Cook, chief of The Christian Science Monitor’s Washington bureau.

“Although the details of the incident are not clear, there is a real possibility that this incident (…) may have been the result of Iranian military action,” concluded an agency investigating the eruption, which says the latest standardization agreements on the diplomatic relationship between Israel and several Arab countries are possible.

Rami Unger, an Israeli businessman who owned the ship, said in a statement that the UK’s maritime trade operations department, which received information about the explosion, was investigating the incident, which caused “two holes five feet in diameter”.

“It is not yet clear whether the explosion was caused by missiles or tunnels attached to the ship,” said the ship’s owner, who was due to arrive today at a port in the United Arab Emirates.

