Israel acknowledges that Iran was responsible for the explosion on its ship

MV from Singapore to Singapore, the port city of eastern Saudi Arabia. The Israeli ship Helios Ray was on its way. A company specializing in maritime security said at the time of the eruption from Oman on Thursday.

“The location of the boat, which was relatively close to Iran at the time, may indicate that [os autores do ataque] Iranians. But this is information that still needs to be verified, “Kantz said in a televised interview.

“This is the first estimate that takes proximity into account [com território iraniano] And environment. This is what I think, ”the Israeli defense minister added.

“Although the details of the incident are not clear, there is a real possibility that this incident (…) may have been the result of Iranian military action,” concluded an agency investigating the eruption, which said the recent agreements made possible the reason for the diplomatic normalization between Israel and several Arab countries.

The UK Department of Maritime Affairs, which reported the explosion, also said it was investigating the incident, which caused “two holes five feet in diameter” in the version of the ship’s owner, Israeli businessman Rami Unger. .

“It is not yet clear whether the explosion was caused by missiles or tunnels attached to the ship,” the ship’s owner added, adding that it should have arrived in a port in the United Arab Emirates today.

