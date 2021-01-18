“It does not share our values, it does not respect human rights.” NATO calls on the US and Europe to work together to counter the Chinese uprising.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg asked the United States and Europe this Monday Come together to tackle the challenges posed by China’s emergence in global securityHowever, he insists he does not see Beijing as an “enemy.”

One of the talks, co-hosted by the “Youth Leaders 2021” meeting organized by the University of Paris Science Poe, included Stoltenberg, global challenges include terrorism, nuclear proliferation, epidemics, false propaganda, infrastructure security and the rise of China.

“Neither the United States nor Europe can face these challenges alone.”, He stressed that it would become the largest global economy in terms of China, however he did not exclude it from criticism.

“It does not share our values, it does not respect human rights, it persecutes other countries, and it seeks to weaken an international order based on the rules.”, He defended.

The head of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) recalled the situation in Hong Kong and the repression of Uyghurs in Xinjiang’s autonomous region. “Brutal social control” “Never before” in a population with technological methods.

When Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo was awarded the 2010 Nobel Peace Prize, Stoltenberg pointed out that in recent months, China has been persecuting countries such as Australia, Canada and Norway.

“[Pequim] Blocked political dialogue and trade ” With the Scandinavian nation, he added.

The Atlantic Coalition official also highlighted China’s strong motivation in his military budget, but stressed that “China is not an opponent”, Considering the country as one of the “global challenges” facing the Atlantic Alliance, has traditionally focused on security threats against Europe.

However, the NATO Secretary General pointed out that China’s uprising has also created economic and trade opportunities, “allowing hundreds of millions of Chinese people out of poverty”.

“But we need to understand its consequences Fundamental change in the balance of power ” Globally, the former Norwegian prime minister insisted.

Therefore, Stoltenberg outlined the importance of the United States with new President Joe Biden (who will take office on Wednesday) and Europe to strengthen the commitment to cooperation within NATO.

“[A Aliança Atlântica] It is the only organization where Europe and North America come together every day. It is a unique political platform, “he said, expressing confidence in Biden, a staunch supporter of NATO,” helping to renew ties between the two regions.

Stoltenberg, meanwhile, warned of it “There will be more challenges” We can move forward because there is no resolution between the two parties.