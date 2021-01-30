Home sport It felt a little weird when FC Porto came out in The Champions League

Jan 30, 2021
Juventus’ Brazilian side Danilo, who has already represented the Dragons, talks about reuniting with the Blue and White Club.

It was in 2012 that Danilo, a young player in Brazilian football, made the leap to Europe as he progressed to sign FC Porto Santos.

The full back made four seasons of the dragon on the chest and made a mark on the blue and white club. In 2015 he advanced to Real Madrid, passing the Spanish capital, where he currently represents Manchester City and Juventus.

This month, on the 17th, Danilo will face FC Porto in the first leg of the 16th round of the Champions League – the second quarter is scheduled for March 9 – and, in an interview with the DNT channel from Brazil, admitted he has a strange feeling for playing against a club .

“I agree that this is a little strange feeling [quando saiu o FC Porto no sorteio] I think the kick-off will be up. I had a good history with FC Porto. It’s been four years and I have identified a lot with the club and the city. I even have a house there, “said an international from the Canary Islands, who guarantees that he is going through” the best moment of his career “:

“It’s the best moment of my career. It’s been the most consecutive time since I left FC Porto. I’m been looking forward to it. I’m so happy. I want to play, I do not need rest.” Except.

