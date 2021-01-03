It is a cheap alternative to the 2021 Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

We often say that Samsung’s reference line is in its own league. This is because, in the spectrum of high-end smartphones, it travels alone by providing support for a smart pen (something will change even with the arrival of the Galaxy S21 Ultra).

However, there are devices in the intermediate segment whose purpose is to provide support for the smart pen (stylus). The Motorola G Stylus 2021 is the next big alternative in this regard.

Motorola G Stylus 2021 will be a cheaper alternative to the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

We now have access to an information leak from trusted Steve Hammerstofer (nOneLeaks) Provides Unofficial smartphone. The same evidence suggests that the specifications previously put forward by Evan Plass can be confirmed.

Thus the 6.8 ”inch smartphone will be 169.88 mm high. This means that the Note 20 will be larger than the Ultra. It will have a flat screen and a small aperture for the front camera in the top left corner.

In the back, as the pictures show, we have four cameras. The system has a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultraviolet, a 5MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. On the back is the fingerprint sensor.

In addition to the stylus slot, the smartphone also has a 3.5mm jack slot. This smartphone is expected with Snapdragon 675 processor, which is not surprising for 2021. Even with these features, Motorola has saved space for a 4000 mAh battery in the smartphone. One that should be sufficient for at least one day of use autonomy.

