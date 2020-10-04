It is believed that the PS5 splash screen has been leaked. This is the first look.

If you struggle to wait 40 days until the first Playstation 5 Once the unit is delivered Reddit We have provided the console’s boot animation so we can proceed.

Or at least it could be. Judge for yourself.

The video source is reddit user wsb_BernieMadoff (probably one) Someone claims to have paid someone in Russia €100 (~$117) for the video. Unfortunately, there’s a lot more to the clip as you can see that there’s a lot more to run before the video progress bar ends. This indicates that the rest of the video contains identifying information, or simply that the source believes it can make more money for the juicy content that follows.

redditor is also on the r/russia board Translation help Both on-screen text and background chat. The former is just a standard epileptic warning, while the latter is somewhat more pronounced.

-“And why is Sony [a] Double camera? Are two users connected to different Bluetooth? “

-“No, it’s like a dual camera on a cell phone.”

-“Fashion portrait?”

– “okay.”

People are split over whether or not the clip is legitimate given that a significant portion of the footage is quite similar to the footage Sony already demonstrated in June.

Personally, I want to give the video the benefit of doubt. All you need is the clip above pasted to your TV with the classic PlayStation sign icon added and you’re good to go. And while others are saying that the black control pad is a dead gift because Sony only released the white pad and console, I would like to say that it is almost inevitable that the black control pad will eventually come out. Besides, it will not be the first time. Black PS5 pad leaking.

On their part, wsb_BernieMadoff seems to be completely unsure. “Scam or not, I’m happy to be able to release the video at least for the community,” they wrote.

The PlayStation 5 will launch in the US on November 12th and will be priced at $499 or $399 depending on whether you can live without a Blu-ray drive. However, if you haven’t pre-order it yet, good luck. The pre-order process was tricky., The console is sold out almost immediately. We’re watching where the stock goes. Bookmark this page If you are still hunting