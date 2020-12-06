‘It means to me’

Will do Ellen DeGeneres Is there beef with Sandra Bullock? During the 2018 episode of Ellen DeGeneres show, It was revealed that the talk show host Bullock took her Role in the film Speed. Find out what she is talking about.

Ryan Reynolds, Sandra Bullock and Ellen DeGeneres | Christopher Polk / Getty Images for PCA

Ellen DeGeneres is set to star in ‘Speed’

Fans of 90s action movie Speed I like the chemistry between Bullock and Keanu Reeves. However, according to DeGeneres, he was supposed to play the lead role in the film, but instead Bullock stepped down.

At first, there were rumors that DeGeneres would be cast as a funny sidekick in the film, but they changed the character, and that character went to Bullock.

When asked by Bullock about the film during the interview, DeGeneres said to her, “This is mine, you took on that role.” “This is true,” he added.

Related: Keanu Reeves is a hesitant action star: Why did he have to trust the star in the movie ‘Speed’?

Bullock recalled that Keenu had a crush on Reeves during filming

The two shone about the hint that DeGeneres was going to play the role in the first place, and Bullock began to remember about filming.

“I think about how sweet Keanu Reeves is and how beautiful he is,” Bullock said. “It was hard. It was really hard for me to be serious. He would look at me, I like it [giggle]. ”

Surprisingly, the two never dated, and Bullock had a theory as to why. “There was something about me, I think he didn’t like it. I think it’s true … we’ve been friends for a long time because we didn’t …”

Later on the show, Bullock played the “burning questions” game with DeGeneres, where “Which co-star had the most fun to kiss?” Bullock replied, “In your memory, Keanu Reeves.”

DeGeneres said, “It could have been me!”

Bullock also named the Reeves his “first celebrity attraction.”

Reeves also had a crush on his fellow actor because DeGeneres shared Bullock’s interview with him on his show in 2019, and he admitted, “I didn’t know she had a crush on him.”

“Why are we working!” He explained, but said it was a pleasure to be around the lawn. “It was nice to go to work. She’s a wonderful person, such a wonderful actress, ”Reeves shared.

Ellen DeGeneres showed what Keanu Reeves showed

During the interview, DeGeneres told Reeves that she might have been him Speed Co-star, he doesn’t seem to know.

“Speed Originally written for me, you know it? This is a true story. Sandra Bullock will tell you, ”DeGeneres explained.

She continued, “So wrote the guy Speed Write it down in my mind and then Sandy got that part, but it would have been you and me, it would have been… it would have been unique. ”

If Reeves had trouble portraying anyone other than Bullock as his supporting actor, DeGeneres gave him a clip of how things would have been different if he had driven the bus. Naturally, there is a comedy component, but the film would have had a very different ending.