It’s been a year and a half, but we finally have the footage of the Cyberpunk 2077 running on PlayStation consoles. C.D. The new game offered by Project Red shows the open world RPG on both the PS4 Pro and the PS5 – the latter is the PS4 version of the game played via backward compatibility.

Fortunately, the gameplay on the PS4 Pro is pretty good, but we did notice a few frame-rate drops here and there – especially in the city. This resolution looks a bit blurry on last gen hardware, but it’s hard to say for sure when you watch a YouTube video. Meanwhile, things are looking better on the PS5 – the extra hardware power is clearly making an impact.

The question is how well this thing works on a regular PS4. Apparently we do not have any PS4 gameplay – there may be a reason why Cyberbank 2077 has already pushed the PS4 Pro to its limit. We’ll have to wait and see, but we won’t be surprised if it gets a little tough.

It is also worth reiterating that Cyberbank 2077 will receive the full PS5 update at some point in 2021 – for free if you already have the game on the PS4.

