It takes to Joseph Joseph Forsyth’s detailed game trailer

Feb 23, 2021 0 Comments
The new gameplay trailer for It Takes Too and its creator has been released Joseph charge, Made some comments about the project.

With a variety of visuals and dynamics specific to each occasion, it takes two promises to take Hazelite Studios’ game and co-op stories to new heights. “Variation is crazy. There are no similar scenes … each scene is truly unique. What happens in the story is reflected in the game, ”Fares said.

From the trailer, you can see that the prototype is real. We see a variety of scenes, from walking on the backs of spiders to jumping through floating disks. From platforms to action scenes and various mini-games, there really is a lot going on.

Joseph Forres promises that dynamics and ideas will rarely be reused and that the dynamics used will always be linked to events in the history of the game. He concludes by noting that almost all levels introduce a new mechanic and that the two characters play different roles in solving puzzles. “Instead of collections and things like that, we made it an interactive and fun world.” Said Hazelight Studios Commander.

It takes about two to 14-15 hours, twice as long as the previous Haaslight game, One way out. The game has already reached the level of “gold” and is scheduled for release on March 26 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and PC.

