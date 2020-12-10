Rosie is best known for leading the Italian national team to victory in the 1982 World Cup against West Germany. Including a hat-trick against Brazil In the second phase.

Rosie’s wife, Federica Capelletti, translated a photo of herself and Pavlo on Instagram entitled “Per Chamber” as “Forever”.

She did not disclose the cause of his death.

Rosie, widely regarded as one of the greatest Italian footballers of all time, won the Golden Boot at the 1982 World Cup in Spain, the best goal scorer, and the Golden Ball for tournament player, the same year Ballon was named European Footballer of the Year for his performance.