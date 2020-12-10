Home sport Italian footballer and World Cup winner Paulo Rossi has died at the age of 64

Italian footballer and World Cup winner Paulo Rossi has died at the age of 64

Dec 10, 2020 0 Comments
Italian footballer and World Cup winner Paulo Rossi has died at the age of 64
Rosie is best known for leading the Italian national team to victory in the 1982 World Cup against West Germany. Including a hat-trick against Brazil In the second phase.

Rosie’s wife, Federica Capelletti, translated a photo of herself and Pavlo on Instagram entitled “Per Chamber” as “Forever”.

She did not disclose the cause of his death.

Rosie, widely regarded as one of the greatest Italian footballers of all time, won the Golden Boot at the 1982 World Cup in Spain, the best goal scorer, and the Golden Ball for tournament player, the same year Ballon was named European Footballer of the Year for his performance.

While a member of the Italian football club Juventus FC, Rosie won two Italian Serie A titles, a European Cup and a Coppa Italia. Rosie also played for AC Milan.

After his football career, Rosie served as a pundit for RAI.

“Such terribly sad news: Paulo Rossi has left us,” RAI said. “Unforgettable Publito, who made us all fall in love in the summer of 1982 and has been an invaluable and talented work colleague at RAI in recent years.”

Rosie, the second World Cup winner to die two weeks after the death of an Argentine national player Diego Maradona November.
READ  Dak Prescott Pours In Across North Texas and NFL-NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth Support

You May Also Like

Buser: Florida State 69, Indiana 67 – Inside the hall

Pav Casol reunites with the Los Angeles Lakers and joins Brother Mark

Pav Casol reunites with the Los Angeles Lakers and joins Brother Mark

3312121_web1_gtr-newgene-012519

The former NFL referee says officials suffered a ‘complete administrative breakdown’ during the Steelers’ loss

Ravens des Bryant launches Twitter Rand, scratched for a cowboy game after a positive COVID-19 test

Ravens des Bryant launches Twitter Rand, scratched for a cowboy game after a positive COVID-19 test

Michigan-Ohio state football game suspended due to COVID-19 lawsuits with Wolverines

Michigan-Ohio state football game suspended due to COVID-19 lawsuits with Wolverines

Jacksonville Jaguars v Los Angeles Chargers

Gardner “went too far and begged” for a chance to play Minshu

About the Author: Warwick Clark

Explorer. Communicator. Introvert. Typical problem solver. Devoted writer. Unapologetic coffee advocate.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *