Rosie’s wife, Federica Capelletti, translated a photo of herself and Pavlo on Instagram entitled “Per Chamber” as “Forever”.
She did not disclose the cause of his death.
Rosie, widely regarded as one of the greatest Italian footballers of all time, won the Golden Boot at the 1982 World Cup in Spain, the best goal scorer, and the Golden Ball for tournament player, the same year Ballon was named European Footballer of the Year for his performance.
While a member of the Italian football club Juventus FC, Rosie won two Italian Serie A titles, a European Cup and a Coppa Italia. Rosie also played for AC Milan.
After his football career, Rosie served as a pundit for RAI.
“Such terribly sad news: Paulo Rossi has left us,” RAI said. “Unforgettable Publito, who made us all fall in love in the summer of 1982 and has been an invaluable and talented work colleague at RAI in recent years.”
