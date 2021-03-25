Italy calls for ‘unacceptable’ sanctions imposed by China on EU

Italy’s Deputy Foreign Minister Marina Sereni on Wednesday (24) met with Chinese Ambassador to Rome Li Junhua and called Beijing’s sanctions against the European Union (EU) “unacceptable.”

According to Fornesina, the sentences imposed on 10 individuals and four companies in the camp “violate the fundamental rights of freedom of expression, words, thought and opinion, the practice of which is inherent in the full development of democracy and its values, in which Italy and the European Union are inspired.”

China has retaliated against the European Union after it imposed sanctions on an Asian country for human rights abuses in Xinjiang province, where the Chinese government has accused it of detaining hundreds of thousands of Muslims in forced labor camps and committing a cultural genocide against Uyghurs.

The move prompted the Italian Foreign Ministry to summon the Chinese ambassador to the country.

During the meeting with Zunhua, Sereni reaffirmed Italy’s unwavering stance in defending human rights and fundamental freedoms, as well as expressing solidarity with members of the European Parliament, academics and officials affected by Chinese penalties.

“Italy reaffirms its support for the measures adopted by the European Union and rejects Chinese sanctions as unacceptable,” the statement said.

The Deputy Minister “expressed his confidence in the continuation of open and open dialogue and cooperation between China and the European Union, key players in global issues.”

Earlier, the Chinese ambassador to Italy addressed the Chamber’s Foreign Committee during an inquiry into the priorities of the Italian presidency at the G20.

At the time, Junhua said, “Many lies and misinformation have been written about the genocide of the Uighurs, and China is being forced to respond to EU sanctions with other punishments because it is a victim of injustice.”

“In China, when we look at bilateral relations, we have mutual respect, we accept different perspectives and try to reduce friction. The fight against the epidemic and the resumption of the world economy imposed sanctions when we have Europe,” he said.

In addition, the diplomat stressed that “every country interprets human rights differently” and invited members of parliament to visit Xinjiang and “see if genocide is really taking place.”