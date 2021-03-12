"It's still an irony", the United Kingdom blocks travel from Portugal while the dominant variant is the British ...

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Augusto Santos Silva, affirms that Portugal has, for the moment, a “very positive image” with the other European countries and that, from now on, “the important thing is to preserve it”. The most serious case, of restrictions in Portugal, remains the United Kingdom, underlines the minister on the radio Observer.

Augusto Santos Silva says that “the UK is an important point”, not only because of “its strong historical ties”, but also because the UK has many Portuguese and Portugal has many Britons living in the UK. the country.

“I hope that in the coming weeks there will be changes”, confesses the minister. Even because, he says, the British use “an argument that does not harvest”. If the argument relates to the variants, “the only one which has a significant prevalence in Portugal is, precisely, the British one”, recalls the minister. “Which is still an irony.”

‘UK argument makes no sense’, says Augusto Santos Silva of restrictions on movement with Portugal

Interviewed by Radio Observer, Augusto Santos Silva follows the logic of the petition launched by a travel agency in the United Kingdom: “An extremely discriminatory regime has been applied in Portugal”.

Regarding the fact that Germany is lifting restrictions on travel from Portugal, the minister says that already “there was no justification for Germany to keep us on this exclusion list”, but stresses that “the most important thing is to recognize the evolution we have made in terms of controlling the pandemic”. “We are among the best in Europe,” he recalls.

With regard to Spain, which, along with the other two countries, is one of those with which Portugal maintains closer mobility relations, “The coordination is exemplary”, specifies the minister, evoking the border control agreed between the two neighboring countries