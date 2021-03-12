Home Top News “It’s still an irony”, the United Kingdom blocks travel from Portugal while the dominant variant is the British …

“It’s still an irony”, the United Kingdom blocks travel from Portugal while the dominant variant is the British …

Mar 12, 2021 0 Comments
"It's still an irony", the United Kingdom blocks travel from Portugal while the dominant variant is the British ...

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Augusto Santos Silva, affirms that Portugal has, for the moment, a “very positive image” with the other European countries and that, from now on, “the important thing is to preserve it”. The most serious case, of restrictions in Portugal, remains the United Kingdom, underlines the minister on the radio Observer.

Augusto Santos Silva says that “the UK is an important point”, not only because of “its strong historical ties”, but also because the UK has many Portuguese and Portugal has many Britons living in the UK. the country.

“I hope that in the coming weeks there will be changes”, confesses the minister. Even because, he says, the British use “an argument that does not harvest”. If the argument relates to the variants, “the only one which has a significant prevalence in Portugal is, precisely, the British one”, recalls the minister. “Which is still an irony.”

‘UK argument makes no sense’, says Augusto Santos Silva of restrictions on movement with Portugal

PUB • CONTINUE NEXT READING

Interviewed by Radio Observer, Augusto Santos Silva follows the logic of the petition launched by a travel agency in the United Kingdom: “An extremely discriminatory regime has been applied in Portugal”.

Regarding the fact that Germany is lifting restrictions on travel from Portugal, the minister says that already “there was no justification for Germany to keep us on this exclusion list”, but stresses that “the most important thing is to recognize the evolution we have made in terms of controlling the pandemic”. “We are among the best in Europe,” he recalls.

READ  Fauci urges Us residents to quit likely to bars 'right now'

With regard to Spain, which, along with the other two countries, is one of those with which Portugal maintains closer mobility relations, “The coordination is exemplary”, specifies the minister, evoking the border control agreed between the two neighboring countries

You May Also Like

Bruna Marquezine reacts to Enzo Celulari's photo at home with a pet: 'It's sold'

Bruna Marquezine reacts to Enzo Celulari’s photo at home with a pet: ‘It’s sold’

Imagem Assine o Estadão

George Clooney and Julia Roberts film in Australia, with pandemic under control – Culture

Rare 4 billion-year-old meteorite falls at home in England

Rare 4 billion-year-old meteorite falls at home in England

Lucy Alves and Renato Góes to star in "Sofrência" series, on Netflix - Noticiasdetv.com

Lucy Alves and Renato Góes to star in “Sofrência” series, on Netflix – Noticiasdetv.com

Tribuna Expresso | Green and hopeful: Federer is back, a year later

Tribuna Expresso | Green and hopeful: Federer is back, a year later

Businesses buy fake stars from Google review sellers

Businesses buy fake stars from Google review sellers

About the Author: Martin Gray

Unapologetic organizer. Student. Avid music specialist. Hipster-friendly internet buff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *