It’s time for Google to take streaming seriously with the new Chromecast.

Google’s Upcoming Hardware announcement on September 30, You can find a reference to the new Chromecast with estimates. Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G, And the new smart speaker. Report proposal I’m looking at an Android TV-Chromecast-hybrid device that comes bundled with a much-requested TV remote.

With Android TV and voice assistant features certainly being towed, Google has major players like Roku and Fire TV right before their eyes. But to stand out from the crowd, you need more. It’s time for Google to take home streaming seriously.

Blending Chromecast and Android TV

Chromecast is almost universally loved. Android TV? not really.

The upcoming Google streaming device is known to combine the two, which is changing the direction of the company’s streaming efforts. And I wouldn’t be surprised if Google TV replaced the nickname Android TV to mark a new approach to rebranding as well as how Google envisions its core media streaming platform.

Despite its striking strengths, Android TV is still in danger of becoming one of the big Gs. Forgotten Project. The company left most of it in the hands of OEMs, in the absence of its own flagship product. As a result, the platform does not have the focus or investment required to become an industry leader. If anything the Google TV or platform is called on competes with Roku and Amazon, it should change.

Google mostly left Android TV to OEMs. That will change soon.

yearArguably the biggest player in the field of streaming platforms offers the widest variety of streaming services and apps. The UI may not be smooth, but it has gained a “correct” reputation that attracts consumers. Google supports all major streaming services, but Roku is also leading the way when it comes to purely content volume and support for smaller services.

Google has the ability to create great products, but the lack of effort to build a great ecosystem Constant disappointment. Check the current state of wearables or ongoing issues with optimizing Android apps for Chromebooks. To bring Google’s streaming efforts to the top of the industry, you need regular updates, new content partners, and an improved app experience. I’m not sure things will get any better if Android TV and Chromecast are combined, but here’s one example Google can follow to achieve some degree of success.

See also: The best Android TV devices-what options are there?

Nvidia inspiration

Google does not sail into the unknown territory here. There are already gold standard streaming devices on the market. — that much Nvidia Shield TV.

Nvidia’s beloved Android TV box does everything right. It has a good library of streaming services, supports advanced media codecs, has built-in Chromecast, can play multiple Android games, can host hardware transcoded Plex servers, and can even stream console standard games from Nvidia- . Powered PC or GeForce Now Cloud gaming platform.

The original Nvidia Shield TV is also a great example of long running device support that Google should emulate. Nvidia is 5 years old, but in August 2020 it has released its 25th update to streaming devices. Added AI-enhanced 4K upscaling, frame rate matching, and the latest security patches.

The more cost-effective Nvidia Shield will be a powerful option to acquire Roku. But that’s just the beginning.

Of course, many of Nvidia’s features are in their niche and offer more features than typical home streamer requirements. All these extra features and higher price tags for raw power keep you from becoming a Roku or Fire Stick competitor. But Google can certainly provide a decent middle ground and introduce the first truly mainstream Android TV boxes from top brands.

Create Android TV Streaming for the Masses

Content streaming is a big company, but Google has been a small player so far. The Chromecast is great, but access to the more powerful Android TV platform is much more limited due to its price. The aforementioned Nvidia Shield TV starts at $149.99, and Android TV tends to occupy the mid-range and premium tiers of the market. Meanwhile, 4K Roku Premier It’s only $39.99.

Google doesn’t have a direct non-cast competitor, but it could turn into an upcoming Google streaming device that seems to significantly lower the barrier to entry to this market.

However, there is more to a successful streaming platform than price. Roku and Amazon have gained a loyal audience through best-in-class features, ease of use, and an ever-evolving content partnership. Google’s platform needs the same attention and attention. That way, the big G can take advantage of its own services to gain an edge.

See also: The Best Media Streaming Devices You Can Buy

As we have dealt with before, Google service bundle Stadium, YouTube Premium, Play Pass, and Google One storage capacity will create an attractive and comprehensive bundle of new Apple One and other streaming packages available. This, combined with a rebranded and restructured approach to streaming hardware, can record an immediate hit.

Even if you don’t get the all-in-one package, you can expect Google to push the service strongly with this upcoming streaming device. However, we don’t want the upcoming Google streaming device to be used to buy a variety of subscription services.

The Android TV platform remains on the edge of the Google ecosystem for many years. Now it should be a key part of it. There’s potential, but it’s time to get serious, Google.