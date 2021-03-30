It’s time to dump her and move on! Android Auto is finally here in Portugal

Given in 2015, Google Auto’s answer to users’ need of a computer directly for their cars was Android Auto. This is a simple, quick solution with maximum information.

Instead of creating a system that manufacturers have to put in their cars, insert smartphones and everything will work. Unfortunately, as is the norm at Google, Portugal is not out. Now that it’s over, Android Auto has finally arrived in Portugal.

Android Auto was slow to come to Portugal

As it is available, Android Auto is not available in our country. This did not prevent users from having it on their smartphones and using it deeply, but the truth is, it prevented it from being updated.

Google had already promised at the end of last year that Android Auto would be available in Portugal, but it was too late. Now, and officially, this system is finally accessible to everyone in our country without restrictions and with all updates.

Connect your smartphone to your car

As Google describes it Notice, In a blog dedicated to Portugal, this moment has finally arrived. So, when your eyes are on the road and your hands are on the wheel, we can ask Google to play a particular song, send messages, get directions, and more.

For those with Android 10 or more phones, you need to connect your smartphone to one of the 500 compatible vehicle models from 50 different brands. In the case of Android 9 and earlier smartphones, the user has to do Download Tamil Application.

Google opens the doors of your computer

Google did not find this promising. It never stopped using it, but now everything is natural and without limitations. Android Auto is finally ready to be used by everyone who has support in their car.

It is there to take advantage of all the features that helpers drivers provide. Google Maps, Ways, Spotify and many more apps are guaranteed to help those who spend hours behind the wheel.