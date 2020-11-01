Jack Brewer, black Americans will replace Trump as if they were not Republicans before.

Platinum plan President Trump, Trump co-chair Jack Brewer’s Black Boys said on Sunday.

“We talk about African Americans and we all know after slavery. Education has declined and various business opportunities have declined, but now everything is changing under this President. The Platinum Plan will bring $50 trillion to Black America,” said former NFL player.Fox and friends. “

Brewer did not have such a comprehensive “in world history” plan for “Black America”.

“I need it right now,” Brewer said.

LIL WAYNE unveils’great meeting’ with Trump, inducing Twitter users’ reaction

Meanwhile, rapper Lil Wayne said he erase, Shared a friendly photo taken by the two.

“In addition to what we’ve been doing on criminal reform so far, we had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus. The platinum plan will give real ownership to the community. He heard what we said today and was sure he would do it. Done. Done,” said Lil Wayne.

50 Cent hint Lil Wayne made a mistake at Trump presidential meeting:’Oh no’

The Platnum Plan is an economic plan released by the Trump campaign to help black Americans.

Lil Wayne, born Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., also posted a picture of herself taken with the president at a meeting in Miami on Thursday, giving a thumbs up to the camera.

It’s unclear whether Lil Wayne officially supports Trump through a tweet.

Lil Wayne is the latest celebrity rapper who has expressed support for the president or expanded the olive branch in recent weeks. Ice Cube met with the Trump campaign to discuss their platinum plans and led to similar reactions.

Brewer looks forward to unprecedented support from African Americans for Trump.

“I think I’ll be able to feel and hear it on November 3rd when more African Americans come out for this president than any Republican of our generation,” Brewer said.

