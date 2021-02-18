Home Top News Jade Picon is criticized in her new clothing collection

Jade Picon is criticized in her new clothing collection

Feb 18, 2021 0 Comments
Jade Picon is criticized in her new clothing collection

Jade Picon is criticized in her new clothing collection


1 Of 8


Picture 1 of 8 – The young entrepreneur said she was already in contact with the company. (Photo: Playback / Instagram)


Jade Picon said he had embarked on a trip to the Maldives. (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Photo 2 of 8 – Jade Picon explained that he had embarked on a trip to the island of Maldives. (Photo: Playback / Instagram)


Jade Picon had previously spoken about Chinese fast fashion stores, accusing one of them of alleged plagiarism with clothes made for her brand. (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Photo 3 of 8 – Jade Picon had previously commented on Chinese fast fashion stores, accusing one of them of alleged plagiarism with the clothes made for their brand. (Photo: Playback / Instagram)


And instead of showcasing the collection differential to be able to prove the value of the clothes, the pieces lacked a specification of the fabric that had been used in their production. (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Photo 4 of 8 – And instead of presenting the collection differential to be able to prove the value of the clothes, the pieces did not have a specification of the fabric that had been used in their production. (Photo: Playback / Instagram)


In addition, for internet users, the photos were not produced well (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

Photo 5 of 8 – In addition, for Internet users, the photos were not well produced (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)


Many said the influencer was selling clothes with a design found in any fast-fashion store, at exorbitant prices. (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Photo 6 of 8 – Many have said that the influencer sells clothes with a design that can be found in any fast fashion store, at exorbitant prices. (Photo: Playback / Instagram)


The photos would not be of a quality that the public would like. (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Photo 7 of 8 – The photos would not be of a quality that the public would like. (Photo: Playback / Instagram)


However, some netizens did not seem very happy with the work the model did on the trip. (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Photo 8 of 8 – However, some internet users did not seem very satisfied with the work the model did during the trip. (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

In the week of the 13th, influencer Jade Picon shared that she had embarked on a trip to the Maldives. However, some netizens did not seem very satisfied with the work the model did on the trip as soon as her collection launched on Wednesday night (17).

++ 50 looks of Preta Gil to inspire and shine

READ  TV Rating:'The Masked Singer' Season 4 premiered as the series Low

The complaint is said to be because Jade allegedly took photos for the new collection on the trip, to use when it launched, however, those photos would not be of a quality that would appeal to the public and many said the influencer was selling clothes with a design found in any fast fashion store, at exorbitant prices.

Some people have complained on the internet that the clothes, besides being very expensive, can be found on Chinese sites that sell pieces at much cheaper prices and with lower quality fabrics, famous fashion stores. fast. And instead of showcasing the collection differential, in order to prove the value of the garments, the pieces lacked a specification of the fabric that had been used in their production.

++ Lightness, sophistication and colors: 49 looks of Ana Furtado for inspiration

In addition, for Internet users, the photos were not well produced, after all, the influencer had made a trip to the Maldives to take photos for the website of her collection. Previously, Jade Picon had already mentioned Chinese fast fashion stores, accusing one of them of alleged plagiarism with clothes made for her brand.

The young entrepreneur said she was already in contact with the company, also exhibited the photos used by the store which advertised pieces very similar to the ones Jade had created for her brand.

Make sure you like our pageno facebookand alsono instagramfor moreJETSS News.

READ  UNC-Chapel Hill goes to distant finding out soon after 135 COVID-19 scenarios within 7 days of beginning courses

You May Also Like

Brexit and EU nationals in the UK

Brexit and EU nationals in the UK

Facebook announces blocking of news viewing and sharing in Australia | Technology

Facebook announces blocking of news viewing and sharing in Australia | Technology

Manu Gavassi plays on the Netflix YouTube channel

Manu Gavassi plays on the Netflix YouTube channel

Djokovic heading for ninth Australian Open title | Sneakers

Djokovic heading for ninth Australian Open title | Sneakers

Australian Open wants to replace line judges with an electronic system

Australian Open wants to replace line judges with an electronic system

"Maldives" between China and Vietnam, the islands are the scene of tense conflicts - 02/16/2021

“Maldives” between China and Vietnam, the islands are the scene of tense conflicts – 02/16/2021

About the Author: Martin Gray

Unapologetic organizer. Student. Avid music specialist. Hipster-friendly internet buff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *