Jakarta protests: Hundreds arrested in labor law protests

At least 60 protesters and six police officers were injured in protests near the presidential palace three days after national strikes and protests in Southeast Asian countries, the news agency reported.

The video showed protesters screaming, throwing stones, breaking into buildings and setting fires near the National Palace as police deploy water cannons and tear gas to disperse the crowd.

The Indonesian Red Cross said some protesters were suffering from shortness of breath after police fired tear gas. They also fired water cannons to disperse the crowd.

Critics say the new legislation, known locally as the “omnibus law”, will scrap some labor rights, indigenous community rights, and environmental protection. They also complain that the bill passed Congress without consultation with the union.