Jakarta protests: Hundreds arrested in labor law protests

At least 60 protesters and six police officers were injured in protests near the presidential palace three days after national strikes and protests in Southeast Asian countries, the news agency reported.
The video showed protesters screaming, throwing stones, breaking into buildings and setting fires near the National Palace as police deploy water cannons and tear gas to disperse the crowd.
The Indonesian Red Cross said some protesters were suffering from shortness of breath after police fired tear gas. They also fired water cannons to disperse the crowd.
Critics say the new legislation, known locally as the “omnibus law”, will scrap some labor rights, indigenous community rights, and environmental protection. They also complain that the bill passed Congress without consultation with the union.
President Joko Widodo touted the law as a tool for creating new jobs, reforming labor regulations, reducing bureaucracy and attracting foreign investment.
Protests took place in major cities across Indonesia after the bill was passed in the House of Representatives on Monday.
Jakarta Police Spokesman Youth Lee Yunus told Antara that police officers were injured as a group of people took part in protests and started rioting and destroying public facilities.
Yunus confirmed the arrests of 400 people and called the protesters “anarchist groups”.
Jakarta police have deployed more than 9,000 people as a precaution against protests, Yunus told Antara.
