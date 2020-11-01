James Bond star Sean Connery dies at 90:’one of the real movie worlds’

Getty images



Sean Connery, best known for playing James Bond, died at the age of 90, his family said Saturday. Actor, who 007 screened in 7 films Dr. in 1962 Started with No and died asleep in the Bahamas. The actor was “not feeling well for a while.” his son Jason Told the BBC.

Born in Edinburgh, Scotland, Connery has decades of acting career and has included several award-winning performances. He won an Oscar for best supporting actor for his work. Untouchable It was awarded three Golden Globes in 1988. He also starred opposite Harrison Ford in 1989. Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, He played Jones’ father.

Connery was knighted in 2000 by Queen Elizabeth II. He almost retired from acting for 10 years, but in 2005 he last played Bond via voiceover. Video game adaptation With love in Russia. His last role was an audio commentary for a 2012 Scottish animated film. Sir Billy.

Over the years, he has appeared in dozens of films, from Alfred Hitchcock and John Huston to Steven Spielberg and Brian De Palma. In his pre-bond work, he’s probably best known for his Leprechaun, 1959’s Darby O’Gill, and a Disney film about The Little People.

It was his appearance Dr. No, The first big screen adaptation of one of Ian Fleming’s James Bond novels, which made Connery a superstar. He is in quick succession Russian calligraphy, with love, Goldfinger, Thunderball and Live only twice, For 5 years. He stepped back from the role and won the 007 title George La Zenby Returned in 1971 for one movie Diamonds are forever.

Connery made another comeback with Bond starring in 1983. Don’t say it again (Thunderball’s rework), the name is known to be derived from Connery’s previous opposition to return to the station and then back again.

Other famous actors including Roger Moore, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig James Bond Station, Connery Decisive 007. He brought to the role a unique combination of soft sophistication and steely cruelty, as his acting became a measuring stick to evaluate his successors.

In his later years, he presented an almost iconic performance. While Bond often wore a beard where it was cut neatly, it was sometimes as physical as the British secret agent. Turn on the Indiana Jones series.

Currently, many people, including James Bond, have paid tribute to online actors. Daniel Craig calling Connery “One of the true masters of the movie.”

In addition, another Bond actor George Lazenby, who first stepped into the role after Connery’s great success, also expressed mourning. He said, “James Bond’s Sean Connery personally inspired me, but it seems to have summarized an era.”

Sam Neill, who starred with Connery in the 1990s, said, “Every day I filmed with Sean Connery was a real lesson on how to act on the screen.” Hunting for red october. “But all that charisma and power-it was completely unique to Sean.”

1 / My heart broke this morning to hear of Sir Sean Connery’s death. Today our country mourns one of our beloved sons.

Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland’s first minister, said, “It hurts to learn the death of Sir Sean Connery this morning. “Today our country mourns one of our beloved sons.”

Actor Roger Moore who succeeded Connery in a Bond role in the 1973s Live and die, Died in 2017.

Connery’s representative did not respond to requests for comment.

CNET’s Sean Keane and Jon Skillings contributed to this report.