Oct 03, 2020 0 Comments
James Bond's next film, No Time to Die, postponed until 2021 — all year round

No time to dieThe 25th James Bond film, played all year round. Now arriving on April 2, 2021, the filmmaker. Check it out today.

The original film was scheduled to arrive in April 2020. Postponed to this November Due to the COVID-19 epidemic. The new delay will potentially recover the world and give people another 5 months more time to decide when to open the brave theater again.

Of course, Bond is not alone. Many large-scale movies have been postponed until next year. include Black widow and Falcon and Winter Soldier, And many other films already scheduled for 2021, like baton, It is known that Robert Pattinson was infected with the virus., Pushed back several months due to the epidemic.

Hollywood seems to believe that many of these films need theater releases, despite streaming services and experiments. Rent streaming movies at home Mulan. caution Pushed forward Messy theatrical release It’s still production management $20 million opening weekend.

After several delays, Wonder Woman 1984 It is still scheduled for the Christmas 2020 release, but One of the few big movies left this year. Disney / Pixar soul It is still scheduled for November By Denis Villeneuve sand dune But it’s no surprise that they hit it in 2021.

