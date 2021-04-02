James: «Florentino Perez will not let me go to Atletico Madrid

James Rodriguez has admitted that Real Madrid stopped transferring Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2019, when he completed a two-year loan to Bayern Munich.

Bay When I decided to leave Bayern Munich I already had something at another club and it was practically closed. I can already tell you what the club is: it is Atletico Madrid. I already talked to Simeon and he said he was a super important player and he could play with him and he saw that I was doing a good job. I said I was ready. Real didn’t want to let me out. Why was that for Atletico? Maybe, but you should ask Florentino Perez, the former FC Porto player said in an interview with ESPN.

James Rodriguez was able to create another season at Real Madrid, but was unable to really impose himself. Z I know I’m not going to play much with Zidane. This is not a good year. “Now that I’m in Everton, I want to prove that I am,” he said.

In the English team, Colombia International met coach Carlo Ancelotti, who coached him in 2014/15, and James’ first season at Real Madrid (and the best one), and Bayern Munich in 2017. Car If Carlo were not here, I would not have come, I say it with all my heart. I came for him. I started to get to know the club, the people who work here, and what they like, and I found it good, ”he concluded.

For Everton, James have 21 games, five goals and three assists this season.