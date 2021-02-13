Home sport January Achieved on January 30 cannot be deleted

January Achieved on January 30 cannot be deleted

Feb 13, 2021 0 Comments
January Achieved on January 30 cannot be deleted

Article

Titles

Luis Felipe Scolari praises Brazilian team Palmiras’ campaign, coached by Portuguese Abel Ferreira

The Palmeras Club lost both of their games at the World Cup, and even their recent win at the Libertadores Cup freed the team from coach Abel Ferreira from criticism.

Criticisms are unfair in the opinion of Luis Felipe Scolari, who went through the Portuguese team. “” There were two bad games [Tigres e Al-Ahly], But it cannot erase what was achieved by Palmeiras on January 30th. The club have not beaten Libertadores in 21 years. He won in 1999, 21 years after that, “said the Brazil coach.

“These two games cannot be used as examples of a bad or bad campaign. No. The Palmeras campaign was very good and beat Libertadores,” he said in an interview with DNT Sports.

“In games that need to be eliminated, the details make a difference. One mistake, the opponent’s scores and detail he’s missing. I don’t think Palmeiras fans should see that prism. He didn’t do well in Qatar, but he’s the Libertadores champion.

READ  Rapa Nadal hits at French Open Change

You May Also Like

The Ball - மி Jamie Verdy best transfer in football history England (England)

The Ball – மி Jamie Verdy best transfer in football history England (England)

Diego Tomas - English advances that Arsenal are close to reaching an agreement with the sport offered by Sporting

Diego Tomas – English advances that Arsenal are close to reaching an agreement with the sport offered by Sporting

Appeal to explicitly sentence Theas

Appeal to explicitly sentence Theas

Jesus loves umpires with authority ″ so a lot of speakers have to lower the ball

Jesus loves umpires with authority ″ so a lot of speakers have to lower the ball

The game officially leaves the highest scorer of the last World Cup

The game officially leaves the highest scorer of the last World Cup

A Pola - Coates dedicates an emotional message: «I feel a deep pain (Sports)

A Pola – Coates dedicates an emotional message: «I feel a deep pain (Sports)

About the Author: Warwick Clark

Explorer. Communicator. Introvert. Typical problem solver. Devoted writer. Unapologetic coffee advocate.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *