January ads will arrive at the PlayStation Store at the beginning of the year

January is usually a time of great uproar, not only after the New Year, but also for the exchange of gifts received, and for the balances that traditionally come at this time.

This is what Sony PlayStation recently revealed … its early 2021 balances.

2021 is just around the corner, and with the entry of a new year there is nothing better than a new year ad. Yes, good! This is what Sony PlayStation has revealed: January ads.

At the start of this year’s page for 2021, Sony PlayStation will be doing some interesting promotions, which may be a good opportunity for unsuspecting individuals to purchase some of these topics.

As you can see in the list below, the games that are part of the ad include not only any games, but also some masterpieces, for example, The Fantastic The Last of S Part II, Ghost of Sushima, NBA2K21, etc.

But let's take a look at the list of major games in the Sony PlayStation January ad:

Assassin's Creed Valhalla (PS5E PS4): 48.99 € (ants 69.99)

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Bundle Cross-General (PS5E PS4): 54.68 € (Ants 74.99)

FIFA 21 Beckham version (PS5 and PS4): 34.29 (before 69.99)

Borderlands 3 (PS5 and PS4): € 19.59 (before 69.99)

Rule 2: Beyond the Light (PS5E PS4): 29.99 € (ants 39.99)

Death Combat 11 Ultimate (PS5E PS4): 41.99 € (Ants 59.99)

Madden NFL 21 (PS5E PS4): 34.29 € (Ants 69.99)

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition (PS5E PS4): 8,99 € (Ants 29.99)

Watch Dogs: Legion Gold Version (PS5E PS4): 74.99 € (Ants 99.99)

Catfall (PS5): € 59.99 (was 79.99)

Doom Eternal Standard Version (PS4): 23.09 € (Ants 69.99)

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time (PS4): 34.99 € (Ants 69.99)

F1 2020 (PS4): 34.99 (was 69.99)

Final Fantasy VII Remake (PS4): 34.99 € (Ants 69.99)

Coast of Sushima (PS4): 49.69 € (ants 69.99)

Grand Theft Auto V Premium Online Edition (PS4): 69 14.69 (before 34.99)

Marvel's Avengers (PS4): 34.99 € (Ants 69.99)

MLB The Show 20 (PS4): 9,99 € (Ants 49.99)

Monster Hunter World: IceBorn Master Edition (PS4): € 29.99 (before 39.99)

NBA 2K21 (PS4): 29.39 (antes 69.99 99)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4): 29.99 € (Ants 59.99)

Resident Evil 3 (PS4): 19.79 € (Ants 59.99)

Spyro Regenerated Trilogy (PS4): 13.99 € (Ants 39.99)

Star Wars JD: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition (PS4): € 29.59 (before € 79.99)

Star Wars: Forces (PS4): 24.79 € (Ants 39.99)

Our Last Part II (PS4): 39.89 (Ants 69.99)

UFC4 (PS4): 39.89 (before 69.99)

As you can see, the offer is varied, with games for all tastes, but, above all, with guaranteed quality.

These ads will be in effect until January 19th, but some games with discounts will end soon.

2021 is a better year than the year it ends, how do you start playing?