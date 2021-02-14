Japan. 7.3 magnitude earthquake Fukushima – Observer

A magnitude 7.3 earthquake shook the coast of Fukushima in eastern Japan this Saturday.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency,Although there may be small changes in sea level in coastal areas, the quake did not cause damage in Japan“. The epicenter was reported below the Fukushima prefecture, at a depth of about 55 kilometers, according to the same company. Initially, the size was revealed to be 7.1, but later that number was updated to 7.3.

The Kyoto News Agency reported that at least 30 people were injured in Fukushima and Miyagi on the northeast coast. The epicenter was reported below the Pacific Ocean floor, however; no tsunami alert was issued.

According to various news outlets, no tsunami alert was issued. The Site U.S. Tsunami Warning System There is no warning about this.

The quake was felt at 2:07 pm (Portugal main time; 11:07 pm local time). Geographical study of the United States (USGS), which monitors seismic activity worldwide. However, the Japan Meteorological Agency said about 12 copies had been found.

Tokyo Electric Power (TEPCO), a power distributor in Tokyo and other regions, said it had experienced power outages in more than 830,000 homes, but electricity was already being restored.

Images posted on social networks show the strength of the shock.

The government network NHK said the Japanese government had already formed a task force to gather information and assess the situation. The plant’s management, TEPCO, has already indicated that no problems have been identified at the Fukushima nuclear plant after an assessment. There was no information about irregularities in other exchanges located in the affected areas.

Nearly 10 years ago, on March 11, 2011, a magnitude 9.0 earthquake triggered a tsunami in Sentai, 140 km from Fukushima, killing at least 19,000 people. The facilities of the nuclear power plant were hit by a tsunami, the power was cut off and the nuclear fuel cooling systems were shut down, which led to the connection of fuel from the center of its three reactors. Various hydrogen explosions destroyed parts of the buildings.

In April 2019, Depco began removing nuclear fuel from one of the reactors’ cooling pools, which erupted in the 2011 catastrophe.The shock of this Saturday, however, should not cause further damage to the facilities.