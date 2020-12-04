Japan is bringing an asteroid fragments to Earth this weekend. Here’s how to look online.

Of Japan Hayabusa 2 spacecraft An expensive asteroid dust is due to be delivered to Earth this weekend, and you can watch the event live.

This objective oscillates by our planet to drop a capsule full of regolith Asteroid Ryu.

Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) tonight and Saturday (Dec. You can see the webcasts here And on the Space.com homepage, courtesy of Jaxa, as well as on the space agency’s YouTube.

The first event is the separation of the return capsule from the main Hayapusa 2 spacecraft, which will take place tonight at 11:30 EST (0430 GMT Saturday, December 4) .J. Jaxa will broadcast it live on YouTube.

Chart: Japan’s Hayapusa 2 asteroid model-return mission explained

(Image credit: Jaxa)

The capsule will then re-enter the Earth’s atmosphere on its way to land in Womera, South Australia, in the same region Pioneer work Hayapusa Released its asteroid model in 2010.

Reintroduction of the capsule of Hayapusa 2 Will be broadcast live on YouTube And coverage will start at 12 noon EST (1700 GMT) on Saturday, December 5th. You can also watch it live on space.com.

If you go to the landing project, scientific teams around the world will analyze the sample from Ryuku to learn more about the early solar system. Asteroids like Ryuku formed when our solar system was young, these Asteroids provide insight into the composition of our environment Before the planets and moons grow to their current size.

NASA also has an asteroid sample revenue. Origin, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security, Recolith Explorer (OSIRIS-REx) Work Took more regolith than expected Its asteroid called Pennu. The spacecraft safely stored the model in October, and it is expected to return to Earth in 2023.

