TOKYO (AP) – Japan’s daily corona virus cases have crossed 3,000 for the first time, while the government is delaying drastic measures for fear of hitting the economy ahead of the holiday season.

The health ministry said on Sunday that 3,030 new cases, including 621 in Tokyo, had raised Japan’s national tally to 177,287 with 2,562 deaths.

Experts say serious cases are on the rise across the country, placing an additional burden on hospitals and affecting the daily medical treatment of other patients. They asked the authorities to take measures such as halting trips outside the city and demanding that shops be closed in advance.

Recent media studies show that Prime Minister Yoshihide Chouka has dropped 20 points from 70 percent amid public dissatisfaction with his corona virus handling in the first three months of his tenure.

Japan issued an unrestricted state of emergency in the spring and escaped previous epidemic peaks without locking up. Experts say getting up continuously during the dry and cold season can be a big challenge.

Other developments in the Asia-Pacific region include:

– South Korea has set another record with its daily corona virus number of 1,030 as authorities struggle to contain the spread of the virus. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Sunday that additional cases, including two deaths, had raised the national casino to 42,766, with 580 deaths. About 80% of the new cases were found in densely populated Seoul, where authorities closed nightclubs and other dangerous places, banned dinner and took other measures to slow the spread. But such measures have had little effect. Prime Minister Chung-sai-kyun said on Saturday that his government would have to implement its highest social exclusion rules if the virus did not slow down. Such restrictions would ban the gathering of more than 10 people, close schools, theaters and department stores, and stop professional sports leagues.

Chinese authorities have locked up more than 250,000 people in the northeastern province of Hilongjiang after half a dozen corona virus cases were confirmed near the Russian border. Checkpoints have been set up in Dongning and Sofenhe, and people have been told not to leave unless needed. Bus service has been suspended, schools have been closed and production in factories has stopped daily needs. Restaurants were told to stop restaurants and residential communities to control entry. The first four cases have been confirmed Thursday in Suffolkhe and two in Dongning. China, where the corona virus first appeared late last year, has moved quickly to thwart any appearance of the virus. The National Health Commission has reported 24 new cases across the country, four of which are in Heilongjiang and another in the southwestern province of Sichuan. The other 19 were imported from outside China.

___

Follow AP’s coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic And https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak