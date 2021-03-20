Japan. Tsunami alert issued after 7.2 magnitude earthquake

The epicenter was reported below the Pacific Ocean floor, 60 kilometers off the coast of Miyagi, at 6:09 PM local time, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. After the shock, a Tsunami warning issued for Miyagi Prefecture People in the area are being warned to stay away from coastal areas.



Meanwhile, Japanese officials have raised a tsunami alert as CNN progresses. State television NHK said minutes after the quake, sea levels rose about one meter off the coast of Miyagi, but no further events were reported in the northeastern region of the island.

As a result of the tsunami alert, the city of Vatari issued evacuation orders covering 2,527 homes and 6,911 residents. The US Geological Survey said the quake struck 34 kilometers east of Ishinomaki.







So far, there have been no reports of damage from the quake in Miyagi, with local media reporting that local authorities are inspecting nuclear power plants in the area.



Tohoku Electric Power Co. has already shut down the Onagawa nuclear power plant and is investigating the irregularities. A Tokyo Electric Power spokesman told Reuters that the company was assessing the condition of the Fukushima Dai-Ichi power plant, which was destroyed by a major earthquake in March 2011, which caused nuclear leaks and massive emissions.

After the quake, part of the region was without electricity, Reuters reported.

“Suddenly, the quake lasted about 20 seconds.”, An official from the city of Ivanuma told the national broadcaster. “The tremors moved to a table, but they did not fall. I felt it was less than last month’s earthquake.”.

“It was a very strong and long tremor, side to side. It lasted longer than last month’s earthquake, but at least the building here is fine.”, NHK, the manager of a store in Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture.

The quake affected Tokyo, the capital of Tokyo.