Japanese theme park where you can work away from the ferris wheel

Japanese Theme park Yomiuri Land New program Guests can work on rides such as the sky-high ferris wheel.

The “Amusement Workcation” program boasts access to the park’s rides and amenities via Wi-Fi for approximately $18 on weekdays and $19 on weekends. However, the Wi-Fi fee is not included in the ticket cost.

Those looking for a more thorough remote working experience can set up a store poolside at the theme park’s “work booth” station, complete with tables, chairs, and outlets for charging laptops and phones.

Guests who decide to participate in the business-meets-pleasure package should be aware that the theme park has a policy of not screaming during the pandemic as a result of Japanese theme parks’ efforts to prevent the spread of the virus.

This promotion comes with many theme parks around the world closed due to coronavirus. Theme parks in the US Disney world Disneyland has reopened, but due to the small number of visitors, many hotels have been closed, limiting capacity.

Nonetheless, some destinations are offering vacation packages inspired by remote work to energize your business. In July, the Caribbean island of Barbados said it was working to launch a 12-month concept. “Barbados Welcome Stamp” Visitors can come across the country and work remotely for a year.

