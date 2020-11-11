Jason Momoa says he was in debt, ” starving after the Game of Thrones ”

Jason Momoa is undoubtedly one of the biggest movie stars on the planet – when you’re actually the title character of a billion dollar movie, it’s not really controversial – but the actor said things in a new style style a decade ago during his breakthrough role in “Game of Thrones” A little more dice.

Momova has been running smoothly since the 90s, with a long-running work on “Stargate Atlantis”. But in the first season of “Game of Thrones” in 2011 he returned as Stone Troko, which made a name for himself outside the genre. Catch? His character was killed in the final episode before the show became a monster hit defining the 2010s – of course, he finished his scenes before the show aired.

Also read: James Vaughn ‘Aquaman: King of Atlantis’ animated series swims to HBO Max

This means that he did not swindle money when the work was done. “I mean, we were starving after Game of Thrones.” Momova told Style. “I couldn’t find a job. This is especially challenging when you have children and you are completely in debt. ”

Fortunately, everything worked. “Game of Thrones” led to a steady film career, eventually starring as Aquaman in the Warner Bros. film franchise based on DC Comics. Of course, his solo film, 2018’s “Aquaman” grossed $ 1.1 billion. He will be seen in the next new movie adaptation, “Toon”, and as the style suggests, his schedule is packed by 2024.