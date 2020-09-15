Jason Momoa Supports Ray Fisher Among’Justice League’ Claims

Jason Momoa Speaking in favor of his co-star.

In July Ray fisher, Who “Justice League“With Momoa Accused by Joss Whedon for “violent, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable” behavior On the movie set.

56-year-old director Whedon intervened to wrap up the production of the painting when director Zack Snyder bowed due to a family tragedy.

‘JUSTICE LEAGUE’ star Ray Fisher claims that Joss Whiden was’abusive and unprofessional on set’

In addition, Fisher, 33, accused producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg of “activating” the filmmaker’s alleged behavior.

Since then, WarnerMedia Initiate claim investigation, But the company Fisher wasn’t cooperative..

Now Momoa has battered to defend Fisher in an Instagram post shared on Monday.

There was a photo in the post. Of “The Game Of Thrones“Alum, 41, sits with her co-star at the ComicCon panel.

Momoa captioned the post, saying, “This S-T should stop and everyone else who has experienced what is happening under the watch of @ray8fisher and @wbpictures needs proper investigation.” “I’m trying to distract from Ray Fisher, who talks about the s-tty way we’ve been treated in Justice League reshoots by releasing fake Frosty announcements without my permission.”

Learn Upcoming “Frosty the Snowman” project It has been reported that he previously held the title role. The planned Warner Bros. produced by Berg and Johns. The announcement of the project took place on the same day as Fisher’s claim.

Fox News learned that the project is in development and it’s about a snowman, but Frosty isn’t the subject. It is unclear whether Momoa is attached.

Warner Brothers declined to comment when Fox News contacted him on Monday.

Meanwhile, Momoa concluded the Instagram post “Serious things have stopped. Investigation needs and people take responsibility. #IStandWithRayFisher”.

Whedon, Berg, and Johns did not immediately respond to Fox News’ requests for comment, nor did Fisher and Momoa’s co-stars Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck, and Ezra Miller respond.

In the statement Kinds In July, Berg said, “It is categorically not true that we have enabled unprofessional behavior.”

He said, “I remember [Fisher] I was upset because I wanted to say’buya’, a well-known proverb about cyborgs in the animated series. “

Momoa has a strong bond with Warner Bros. The studio is also home to the upcoming sequel and December’s blockbuster’Dun’, his $1 billion-profited “Aqua Man”.

The actors are currently Snyder, 54 years old, In a new cut of the movie, Will be released on HBO Max.