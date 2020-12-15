Jaxa shows the largest specimens ever collected from an asteroid

The capsule landed in Australian light on December 6, and Jaxa scientists quickly moved it to a pop-up lab in Australia called the “Quick View Facility” or QLF. Scientists soon confirmed that they had captured the gases, but further testing is needed to confirm that they are of extraterrestrial descent. Yesterday the team confirmed that the gas sample confirming the first gases captured from deep space matched the original analysis.

The sample container inside the re-entry capsule was opened on December 14 and we confirmed that it contained black grains believed to have come from Ryukyu. It is located outside the main chambers, and particles attached to the sample catcher entrance. (English release available tomorrow) https://t.co/NAw1R1cjvy pic.twitter.com/5BfXxfH29 m – HAYABUSA2 JAXA (haya2e_jaxa) December 14, 2020

At the same time, Jaxa Showed Object captured from the surface of the asteroid in the form of dark debris and small rocks. They were found in the “A” model room, so Jaxa believes they were collected and stored in the first two touchdowns. The second touchdown should have kicked the samples stored in the “C” chamber. Previously, the company Confident The presence of “black sand” grains is thought to have come from Ryuku, which is attached to the outside of the main chambers.

After opening all the chambers to confirm the weight of the materials, Jaxa will begin to evaluate the samples using microscopes and infrared spectral analyzes. We need to know more about the compound in early 2021, and by the end of 2021, Jaxa will start sharing models with NASA and other companies.

So far, Jaxa has estimated to have collected 1 to 2 grams of the substance, or 10 to 20 times more than the expected 100 milligrams. To be precise, it would be the largest asteroid model ever collected directly from space. The other alien asteroid model came from Japan via the Hayabusa 1 mission, which is still intact. 1 mg Subject.

This also means that unlike the asteroid particles that fall to Earth, the Hayabusa 2 samples are free from terrestrial pollution. Scientists hope that the artifacts of our ancient solar system will provide clues as to how the earth – and even life – formed in the beginning.