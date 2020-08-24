Jeff Flake, Charlie Dent among the more than two dozen previous Republican lawmakers endorsing Joe Biden

Trump marketing campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh dismissed the importance of the endorsement.

“Joe Biden has been a failure in the Washington Swamp for a 50 percent century, so no a single ought to be stunned when Swamp creatures get to guard just one of their personal,” Murtaugh said. “President Trump has unparalleled guidance — more than 95 percent — amongst authentic Republican voters and is also generating powerful inroads in Biden’s core Democrat constituencies, like Black Individuals, Latinos, and union customers. President Trump’s history of accomplishment for all People will carry him to victory in November.”

Along with Flake and Dent, previous Sens. Gordon Humphrey of New Hampshire and John Warner of Virginia additional their assist, as did the pursuing former members of Congress:

Texas Rep. Steve Bartlett

Pennsylvania Rep. Invoice Clinger

Missouri Rep. Tom Coleman

Oklahoma Rep. Mickey Edwards

Maryland Rep. Wayne Gilchrest

Pennsylvania Rep. Jim Greenwood

South Carolina Rep. Bob Inglis

California Rep. Steve Kuykendall

Iowa Rep. Jim Leach

New York Rep. Susan Molinari

Maryland Rep. Connie Morella

Mississippi Rep. Mike Parker

Rhode Island Rep. Claudine Schneider

Connecticut Rep. Christopher Shays

Virginia Rep. Bill Whitehurst

New Jersey Rep. Dick Zimmer

Dent, who declared final week he was endorsing Biden, instructed CNN’s John Berman on “New Day” Monday there is worry between Republicans that the party is getting to be “Trumpian” and driven by the electric power of 1 person.

“There are a large amount of former Republican members of Congress who are sad with the direction of the celebration,” he mentioned when requested what was guiding the coalition. “We understand that political functions are not static, they’re dynamic. But when they alter, they should really change for the much better. And I assume it really is truthful to say that they are worried about this bash becoming so Trumpian, frankly, driven by the power of 1 man. I feel you can find a great deal of problem about the nativism, the protectionism, the isolationism. These are extremely relating to attributes.”

He also said Trump’s endorsement of Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican congressional applicant in Ga with a historical past of advertising and marketing QAnon theories and producing racist remarks, has some worried “the leader of our get together is embracing some, you know, pretty excessive variety.”

For Flake, backing Biden is the latest salvo in a prolonged-jogging feud with the President. An outspoken critic of President, he formerly introduced he would not vote for Trump for reelection and in April stated a “seem defeat” would be much better for the Republican Bash. Trump has slammed the former senator, contacting the senator’s occupation “toast” in 2017 soon after Flake was overheard at an celebration criticizing the President and then-Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore.

