Jeff Flake, Charlie Dent among the more than two dozen previous Republican lawmakers endorsing Joe Biden

Trump marketing campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh dismissed the importance of the endorsement.
“Joe Biden has been a failure in the Washington Swamp for a 50 percent century, so no a single ought to be stunned when Swamp creatures get to guard just one of their personal,” Murtaugh said. “President Trump has unparalleled guidance — more than 95 percent — amongst authentic Republican voters and is also generating powerful inroads in Biden’s core Democrat constituencies, like Black Individuals, Latinos, and union customers. President Trump’s history of accomplishment for all People will carry him to victory in November.”
Along with Flake and Dent, previous Sens. Gordon Humphrey of New Hampshire and John Warner of Virginia additional their assist, as did the pursuing former members of Congress:
- Texas Rep. Steve Bartlett
- Pennsylvania Rep. Invoice Clinger
- Missouri Rep. Tom Coleman
- Oklahoma Rep. Mickey Edwards
- Maryland Rep. Wayne Gilchrest
- Pennsylvania Rep. Jim Greenwood
- South Carolina Rep. Bob Inglis
- California Rep. Steve Kuykendall
- Iowa Rep. Jim Leach
- New York Rep. Susan Molinari
- Maryland Rep. Connie Morella
- Mississippi Rep. Mike Parker
- Rhode Island Rep. Claudine Schneider
- Connecticut Rep. Christopher Shays
- Virginia Rep. Bill Whitehurst
- New Jersey Rep. Dick Zimmer
“There are a large amount of former Republican members of Congress who are sad with the direction of the celebration,” he mentioned when requested what was guiding the coalition. “We understand that political functions are not static, they’re dynamic. But when they alter, they should really change for the much better. And I assume it really is truthful to say that they are worried about this bash becoming so Trumpian, frankly, driven by the power of 1 man. I feel you can find a great deal of problem about the nativism, the protectionism, the isolationism. These are extremely relating to attributes.”
This tale has been current.
CNN’s Dan Merica contributed to this report.
