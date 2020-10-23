Jennifer Lawrence’s husband sleeps in the room when he has a’pajama party’ with his friends

Jennifer Lawrence’s husband is happy to sleep in the room when he has a’pajama party’ with his friends.

The 30-year-old actress, who married Cook Maroni, admitted that she still had a friend who spent the’once a week’ night because the fun didn’t know when to stop, but her husband insisted that it was okay.

‘I don’t know if the hangout is over.’ Absolutely not Podcast by Heather McMahan.

Staying at night: Jennifer Lawrence still loves good sleep parties at age 30. Husband Cooke Maroney is happy to be able to sleep in the guest bedroom to hang out with friends.

She explained that she had recently slept the day before, adding: ‘A friend came and had no plans, but in the end she spent the night, we slept in bed, and my husband slept with a guest.

‘He knows training,’ Jennifer is famous friends including Amy Schumer and Emma Stone.

The Hunger Games star worried that she and her friends would have to stop sleeping if they got married, but things haven’t changed.

She said: ‘Best friend from all over the world, we used to sleep all the time, but we got married when we were pretty young.

‘I was 24 and said, “Well, I understand. It will change. You will get married.” She said, “Oh no.”

'Never Know The End of Hangouts,' she admitted while chatting on the Absolutely Not podcast with Heather McMahan. Lawrence appears on a rough night with Amy Schumer, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and David Byrne.

Pajama party! Jennifer’s bachelorette party turned into a’main bed’, which she said was’regret not planning a big thing’, but it was one of the best weekends I had so far. She had a great time with Emma Stone in 2017 above.

‘And we still have 7 years of marriage to this day. We love a feminine sleep.’

And Jennifer’s bachelorette party turned into’main bed’, which she wanted a tougher celebration but was one of the best weekends she had ever had.

She said,’I regret not planning the big. My friend got married close to me and I went to her single and eventually we became typical Leos. We called it my single.

Anniversary time! Actress Red Sparrow married Cooke in October 2019. Seen above on September 5th, 2020.

‘It was the most enjoyable weekend of my life. I don’t know how she felt, but I exploded. ‘

Actress Red Sparrow, who married Cook in October 2019, admitted that she is a’complete family’ these days.

She said: ‘I am really a full family and I am the lazy person I have ever lived.

‘Like Cook’s biggest joke to me, he said, “Oh, you wanna go back directly to the apartment?” Or “No, I have to stay in bed today.”