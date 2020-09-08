Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez pitches last to save Mets bid

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez did not see dry ink in a deal that made Steve Cohen the main owner of the Mets. So they don’t surrender to the desire to buy the club even at 11 o’clock.

“It wasn’t over until it was over,” Lopez told The Post. “We are New Yorkers and we will not give up. We think we have the best bids for sports, teams and cities.”

As part of the pitch, the duo said that Lopez (not A-Rod) would be the team’s control man. It also removes the question of whether polarizing Rodriguez can get ownership approval.

Additionally, Lopez and Rodriguez told Post that the bids were similar or better. Than the $2.35 billion bid by Cohen, They will either guarantee World Series wins in 10 years or donate $100 million to New York charities, the intention of which was to raise salaries in the range of $225 million, and, according to Rodriguez, “every year World Series Compete for the championship. That’s what New York fans deserve.”

But is there still room for the Lopez/A-Rod consortium to take over and take over the team? Sources told The Post that Cohen’s purchases are currently uninterrupted and there is a delay in completing the transaction mainly due to the complexity of the language due to tax issues. Sources say a potential hiccup could come if Cohen could get 23 votes out of the 30 he needed to get official control, given that Cohen paid a $1.8 billion insider trading fine and is currently tied to a sexist lawsuit. said.

So, for now, the Rodriguez/Lopes group is surviving at least as an alternative to the situation where Mets ownership now needs to pivot. They are trying to convey a message to Wilpons/Katz, fans, and major league owners who believe they will be the franchise’s excellent custodians.

Wilpons decided to sell the team before the end of the year for tax reasons. Upon signing the contract, the owners subcommittee will review Cohen and then submit letters of recommendation to all 30 owners for a vote that is expected to take place before November.

The group led by Lopez and A-Rod was Cohen’s strongest contender. The final bid for the auction closed on August 31st, but on August 28th Cohen went into exclusive negotiations to acquire the club. Several times asked if they would like to state their stance on what leads to Cohen’s monopoly on the Zoom call, and JLo and A-Rod declined to talk about the record.

Instead, they wanted to focus on what they had to offer.

“I’ll be the controller,” Lopez said. According to those who viewed the documents given to Allen and Company (who ran the Mets auction), A-Rod’s name appeared as Administrator in all documents. The transition to Lopez will be strong. Rodriguez won’t need to get ownership approval. Like Cohen, Rodriguez won’t be convinced of the approval given the history of the illegal performance enhancers, the legal/public relations war they fought with MLB to stop the suspension and suspension.

“This is an important moment to become the first Latina owner of the Major League Baseball franchise in the history of baseball and the Mets,” said Marc Lore, Walmart’s senior executive who has invested hundreds of millions of dollars as part of JLo. / ARod consortium is going to buy Mets. “It will be a really big victory for racial and gender equality in this country and in the world.”

Nonetheless, Rodriguez will be heavily involved in baseball operations. He thought his enthusiasm and knowledge would give the Mets insight into choosing and securing players with the goal of not smarting up a second violin baseball in New York or the whole sport. To do this, Rodriguez said that about $300 million, which is not included in the selling price, has already been set aside, allowing the Mets to compete for the best players in the first place without going through financial difficulties. The goal was to increase the salary to $225 million and win the World Series within 10 years or donate $100 million to a New York charity.

Lopez and Rodriguez claimed to have formed a “Dream Team” to cover the Mets in all areas. Rodriguez will play baseball. Lopez has been involved in branding and entertainment. Patriot-owned Krafts were going to advise on stadium operations and events. Online retail giant Lore was going to support the technology. Vitamin Water co-founder Mike Repole and Florida Panthers owner Vinny Viola (both New York natives) were going to provide insights on how to grow the team.

“Both Alex and Jennifer are passionate and mission-oriented, and were impressed by the high level of integrity and core values ​​they demonstrated in this process,” Rohr said.