Jennifer Lopez can follow the approach of Goldie Hahn and Kurt Russell

Andy Cohen’s Sirius XM show “Radio Andy” was stopped by Lopez on Monday, he revealed And his fiance He appreciates the lasting partnership between Goldie Hahn and Kurt Russell and discusses not tying the knot. (Although Han and Russell were not married, they had been together for over 30 years.)

Lopez said about the relationship between Hon and Russell. “At our age, we’ve both been married before, like, are we getting married? No? What does this mean for us?”

He added that the two were not in a hurry, “It’s personal, what do you want to do? Of course not in a hurry.”

Lopez and Rodriguez were due to get married in Italy in early 2020, but a corona virus infection halted their wedding plans. Now, she says, after canceling everything, she thinks about what to do for their future.

“It was so sad because we had to get married in June, and we planned it all out. So in March or April, we’m looking down the drain and saying, ‘This is not going to happen.’ Italy is the worst place in the world.We are going to get married in Italy.I thought, ‘Well, we have to cancel everything’, ”Lopez said it was“ disappointing ”. “Think for yourself, things will happen one way or another in their divine time, but you think like the Goldie thing and Kurt: Do you want to? Do you want to? It’s kind of a moment to give us a break and think about it,” he added. “It happens when it happens.” READ 'Aquaman' star Jason Momowa calls Marshfield Boy after viral video - CBS Boston “We’re kind of like the rest of the world,” he added. “So, again, we have to wait a few months for this to happen and see how it goes out,” he said. The two live together, and are the parents of Lopez’s 12-year-old twins Max and Emma and Rodriguez’s daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella, 12.