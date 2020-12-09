Exclusive

Ken Jennings – The biggest “Jeopardy!” Competitor of all time – He is honored at school and he is proud to have helped him become the meager champion of all time.

Seoul Foreign School in South Korea has named Jennings its 2020 alumni and will deliver the opening speech for the 2021 graduate class in June.

The school says this is the highest honor it can give to older students, and it recognizes the recipient’s “excellence in their chosen endeavor and outstanding service to the community or profession, as well as devotion to SFS.”

So, the obvious question is … South Korea ??? That’s right. Jennings moved there with her parents at the age of 7 because of her work, and she attended SFS from grades 2-12 to age 17 … graduating from high school in 1992.

Jennings says … “It’s hard to exaggerate how my eleven years at SFS shaped me as a person, and how I’m constantly fluttering in my soul.” He adds … “As far as my fondest memories of the Seoul foreigner are, I could not get much respect from this award.”

S. His time in Korea led to a desire to learn as much as possible about the United States and the world … and “Jeopardy!” He watched it almost daily with friends after school on a channel he got.

The rest, as they say, is history. Jennings won 74 games in a row at the 2004 Games, and in early 2020 … was crowned 'Best of All Time' in a match with 2 other highly successful competitors – Brad Rutter And James Holshower.

Of course, one cannot mention Jennings without thinking too late, too big Alex Trebeck, who Died November 8th After a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Ken was one of his biggest fans Guest host “Jeopardy!” After Alex’s final episode airs on Christmas Day.