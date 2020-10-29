Jeremy Corbin Suspended Against Anti-Semitist Reports By British Labor Party

The British Labor Party called former leader Jeremy Corbyn Surveillance report It has been discovered that the parties have not taken appropriate action. Anti-Semitism claims During his time.
Why it matters: This marks a strong break in the Corbyn era and one of the party’s most persistent scandals by Keir Starmer, the current leader of the Labor Party.
Play status: The UK’s Equal Human Rights Commission has found that labor is “responsible for unlawful harassment and discrimination” related to anti-Semitism. Per BBC.
- The report found “it wasn’t enough to stop anti-Semitism, and in the worst case, a culture within the party that would accept it.”
- In addition, Corbyn’s office has been shown to “politically interfere” 23 times with regard to anti-Semitic complaints.
How it happened: After the report was released, Starmer vowed to implement “cultural change”, calling it “a shameful day for the Labor Party”.
- “The scale of the problem… for political reasons has been dramatically exaggerated by opponents inside and outside the party and many media outlets,” Corbin made a statement.
- The Labor Party has announced Corbin’s suspension awaiting investigation “considering today’s remarks and failure to withdraw”.
- Corbyn vowed to “strongly challenge” his suspension.
background : Beyond the widespread anti-Semitist problem of labor, Corbin was personally involved in the 2018 scandal. London mural A lot of anti-Semitic metaphors were put on Facebook comments in 2012.
