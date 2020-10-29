Jeremy Corbin Suspended Against Anti-Semitist Reports By British Labor Party

The British Labor Party called former leader Jeremy Corbyn Surveillance report It has been discovered that the parties have not taken appropriate action. Anti-Semitism claims During his time.

Why it matters: This marks a strong break in the Corbyn era and one of the party’s most persistent scandals by Keir Starmer, the current leader of the Labor Party.

Play status: The UK’s Equal Human Rights Commission has found that labor is “responsible for unlawful harassment and discrimination” related to anti-Semitism. Per BBC.

The report found “it wasn’t enough to stop anti-Semitism, and in the worst case, a culture within the party that would accept it.”

In addition, Corbyn’s office has been shown to “politically interfere” 23 times with regard to anti-Semitic complaints.

How it happened: After the report was released, Starmer vowed to implement “cultural change”, calling it “a shameful day for the Labor Party”.

“The scale of the problem… for political reasons has been dramatically exaggerated by opponents inside and outside the party and many media outlets,” Corbin made a statement.

The Labor Party has announced Corbin’s suspension awaiting investigation “considering today’s remarks and failure to withdraw”.

Corbyn vowed to “strongly challenge” his suspension.

background : Beyond the widespread anti-Semitist problem of labor, Corbin was personally involved in the 2018 scandal. London mural A lot of anti-Semitic metaphors were put on Facebook comments in 2012.