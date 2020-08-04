‘Jersey Shore’ Fans Protect Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi — ‘Shame on Seaside Heights!’

“Where’s the beach front?” It’s not close to The Snooki Shop, and her store’s traveling truck won’t be heading to the Seaside Heights seaside anytime before long. Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi was forced to cancel her party in entrance of the well known shore residence, and lovers quickly came to her protection.

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi from ‘Jersey Shore’ | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/WireImage

The place is ‘The Snooki Shop’ located?

For around nine several years, the Snooki Shop was solely an on-line web site. Even so, in November of 2018, Polizzi’s dreams came correct when she opened a actual physical store in Madison, New Jersey.

The Snooki Shop sells a range of garments merchandise and add-ons, like bathing suits, makeup, sneakers, and formal items. Polizzi lately scheduled the to start with function for her Snooki Shop truck in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, on Aug. 13, 2020.

The traveling motor vehicle delivers a variety of bathing suits, deal with-ups, shorts, dresses, and Official Snooki Shop Merchandise to various spots. Tickets are sold for buyers to appear during particular searching times. The truth Tv star also hosts a number of purchaser appreciation events at her retailer each yr, exactly where she presents profits and a great deal of champagne whilst searching.

Why did ‘Jersey Shore’ enthusiasts defend Snooki in opposition to Seaside Heights?

On Aug. 3, 2020, Snooki announced that her 1st cellular shopping function was canceled.

“Sadly, our #SnookiShopTruck event on August 13th is *CANCELLED* in Seaside Heights, NJ, because of to the city not enabling us to offer,” the star tweeted. “We will reschedule in a further city ASAP.”

Enthusiasts have been outraged that the hometown of the original Jersey Shore house would ban Snooki from bringing her shop to city.

“Y’all virtually set Seaside on the map, and they won’t enable you market some clothes?” a single fan wrote. “SMH. That is so stupid. Not to point out how much enterprise you’d get for the other shops, far too.”

Others were fast to give up their city or metropolis for the cell store to stop by.

“That’s dreadful, Snooki,” a further lover added. “You did a great deal for that city, this kind of as bringing in the business enterprise it did. I’m so sorry this is going on. Appear to New Brunswick, Canada, immediately after the pandemic, and we will make you come to feel extra than welcome!”

Snooki clapped back again at 1 fan who explained she shouldn’t be authorized to market in Seaside Heights

“I really do not blame them for not allowing you to provide,” a single supporter tweeted. “They want to continue to keep the compact community (not fact Tv set stars) shops in organization. Wise shift from the town.”

Snooki did not wait to reply to the supporter and convey to the person that they have been improper.

“I am a compact business, lol,” Polizzi tweeted. “And I was bringing in targeted traffic for The Shore Store and the entire boardwalk to assist the enterprise. But alright, Rangers Lady.”

Snooki programs to choose her mobile buying practical experience to a different city as quickly as attainable.