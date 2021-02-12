Jesus loves umpires with authority ″ so a lot of speakers have to lower the ball

George Jesus criticized the current climate of Portuguese football and “proposed” a crowd to defend the scene.

In the wake of Benfica’s victory over Estor, George was fired for mediating recent episodes of Jesus. The coach believes that in order to improve Portuguese football, the referees should have more power and a meeting should be held with the coaches in Portugal.

“There should be a meeting with all the coaches. For that I will be available, a meeting should be held to promote Portuguese football. For the show, to leave this bullshit, these are folk tales. I am not talking about referees, I am talking about players from all teams,” he said.

“For me, the important thing is not Portuguese football. It’s not what the coach or the captain of the opposing team says. It’s important to combine ideas in defending Portuguese football. The referees, the referees have to have the power, the power has to be there so a lot of speakers have to cut the ball I come from a country that loves football, where only if you talk about football [Brasil] Where there is no such standard bullshit before games, ”he said.